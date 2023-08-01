BIG MONEY! Mega Millions JACKPOT at $1.05 BILLION – here are the most COMMON numbers!

Have you bought your ticket?

The Mega Millions JACKPOT is a whopping $1.05 BILLION. That’s BILLION, with a B!

For months, no one has matched all six numbers to win the prize, causing the jackpot to grow steadily since April.

By the way, if you’re joining an office lottery pool — just know the odds are against you. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot? 1 in 302.6 million. You’re better off winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2.

Curious about the LARGEST Mega Millions jackpots to date? Here’s a quick look:

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018

$1.348 billion 1/13/2023

$1.337 billion 7/29/2022

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021

$1.050 billion (estimated) 8/1/2023

$656 million 3/30/2012

$648 million 12/17/2013

$543 million 7/24/2018

$536 million 7/8/2016

$533 million 3/30/2018

By the way, the $1.05 billion jackpot is for a sole winner. Just one. A winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $527.9 million. A nice little payout, if we do say so!

Before you get excited though, consider this.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states, also tax lottery winnings.

As for the most common Mega Millions numbers?

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says those are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history is $1.537 billion back in 2018 and was claimed by one lucky winner in South Carolina.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays

The Associated Press contributed to this report.