Life.Style.Live!

Biggest bathroom trends of 2022 with West Shore Home

After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home these past few years, does your bathroom need a facelift? Angelo Robles, general manager with West Shore Home, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the biggest bathroom trends of 2022 and how they can add those elements to your shower or bath.

West Shore Home can have someone out as early as tomorrow to discuss your options, and they can be out for a one-day install as early as next week. This means their trained experts remove, install and cleanup in less than a day, giving you a spa-like shower ready by the evening.

Every month West Shore Home has a new sale, and right now you can get $500 off* their current sale price. To remodel your shower and bath, call 463-222-0372 to receive this deal.

For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, click here.

Fine Print: *New orders only, offer not valid on previous sales or estimates and cannot be combined with other offers. Projects installed in as little as 1 week available for standard white 4″ shower pans and smooth white shower walls, while supplies last. Variable lead times on select hardware and accessories, see sales rep for details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WEST SHORE HOME.