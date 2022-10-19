Life.Style.Live!

Biggest drain clogging culprits

When water drains slowly out of your sink, shower or bathtub, there’s a problem. It’s likely a clogged drain. It always happens at the most inconvenient time and leaves you wondering what could have caused it. Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith Plumbing, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some of the common culprits that lead to a clogged drain.

Grease:

This is the most common reason for kitchen drain clogs. Once grease is poured down the drain, it hardens. Keep dumping grease down the drain day after day and blockage happens. The best way to dispose of grease is to let it cool and toss in the garbage.

Hair:

Even with a stopper, hair often finds its way down the drain. Eventually, those strands clump together to cause a clog.

Disposable wipes/hygiene products:

Unlike toilet tissue, disposable wipes and hygiene products do not break down when flushed and easily clog your pipes and even sewer line.

Tree roots:

If you live in an older home, more than likely tree roots will create problems in your pipes. Trees need moisture and water to survive, and they are close enough to your property, they will seek those nutrients in your pipes and sewer system. Roots will wrap around whatever is in its path, including your pipes.

Best solutions for clogged drains:

Sometimes a plunger or home remedies aren’t enough to clear a drain permanently. A good plumber is needed to resolve the issue. One treatment is drain clearing, which quickly breaks up the clog. Often particles remain and, for many homeowners, the clogs return. Hydro jetting is one of the best ways to remove all those left-over particles to clear the drain completely, if a conventional drain cleaning doesn’t do the trick or if the line is full of sludge/grease.

The camera inspection also enables plumbers to determine the best solution to clear your pipes once and for all. All of our main line clearings and/or $83/free deals include a free camera inspection.

DEAL:

Clear your drain line for $83 or it’s free!

For more information, click here.