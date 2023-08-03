He eats all of that? Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg reveals his insane 4,000 calorie per day McDonald’s order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quarter Pounder? Large Fry? Big Mac?

When it comes to the McDonald’s menu, Mark Zuckerberg may as well order it all.

“Y’all want anything from McDonald’s,” McDonald’s posted on Zuckerberg’s new app, Threads.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” the billionaire responded.

If you’re counting, that’s 4,000 calories a day!

Zuckerberg’s comment received hundreds of responses, including one from UFC Fighter Mike Davis who wrote, “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂.”

What does that mean?

Well, in late July, Zuckerberg shared that he had been awarded a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He won his first competition in May.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…” Zuckerberg commented.

Earlier in July, Zuckerberg launched his new social media platform, Threads, that’s expected to rival X, formerly known as Twitter, that billionaire Elon Musk recently took over.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” a description for the app said in Apple’s app store. “Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

When the app debuted, Zuckerberg announced to his Threads official account that 10 million users had already signed up for the platform within the first seven hours of it going live.

Less than a week later, Threads already had 100 million users.

What would be your go-to McDonald’s grub? Have you ever eaten this much in a single order? If you’re anything like Zuckerberg, you’ll want a little of this, a little of that, and then something to save for later.

Just don’t forget about the nap. After an order like this, you’re gonna need one!