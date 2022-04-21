Life.Style.Live!

Black Dads event to celebrate Black community

On April 30, the organization Black Dads will be hosting a celebratory event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers Quinton Collins and Aaron Green joined the show today to preview the event.

The event is to celebrate Black dads who make a conscious effort to do their part for their children and their community. Each dad will be nominated by someone who appreciates them, and the $20 ticket fee will be paid by the loved one.

The topics will include everything from how to show empathy to breaking generational traumas. There will also be food and drinks!

For more information, connect with Quinton and Aaron on Facebook.