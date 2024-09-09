Black-owned lingerie company to model in Paris Fashion Week

Taquiela Wright, the designer, owner, and founder of Delisa Rose, a luxury lingerie brand, is preparing for a major milestone.

On September 30th, she will debut her latest collection, the “Fantasy Collection,” at Paris Fashion Week. This event will take place at La Galerie Bourbon, in partnership with fashion production company Flying Solo.

Delisa Rose was founded in 2021 with a mission to change the narrative of lingerie design. Wright’s inspiration for starting the brand came after a life-changing experience, where she felt she was given a second chance to make an impact on the lives of women.

The brand’s first collection sold out quickly, and it became one of the first Black-owned lingerie brands to debut at the MAGIC Trade Show.

Last year, Taquiela presented her “Experience Collection” at New York Fashion Week, featured at the Bomb Fashion Show hosted by NeNe Leakes. Now, she is preparing her designs for Paris Fashion Week, marking another significant achievement in her career.

As women entrepreneurs continue to shape various industries, Taquiela Wright and Delisa Rose stand out as examples of innovation and success in the world of fashion.