Blockhouse Fitness: Workouts for college students

Sean Murphy, a Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Nutrition Coach from Blockhouse Fitness joined us along with Colton Howard from “Creating Style with Colton” to discuss staying fit and healthy, especially for college students.

They talked about how to do a full-body workout in the limited space of a dorm room, using a workout bench and simple items like protein bars and fruit.

Sean also shared tips on how busy students can eat healthy on the go.

Blockhouse Fitness offers online coaching and personalized training to help clients live healthier lives.

For more details, visit their Instagram page @blockhousefitness_indy.