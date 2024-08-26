Bloomington welcomes annual 4th Street Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- One of the biggest art events in the Midwest returns to Bloomington.

The annual Bloomington 4th Street Festival has been happening since the 1970’s.

It is an opportunity for artist locally and from around the country to showcase their work in a location surrounded by art lovers.

Bloomington’s annual Fourth Street Festival of Arts and Crafts will take place Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The two-day free event features 120+ nationally and regionally recognized artists showcasing their handmade artwork, jewelry and more.

The event also features performance art and live music. Entry is free!

The event features sculpture artists, painters, ceramics, jewelry makers and more. View the full list of artists here: https://www.4thstreet.org/

ABOUT

The 4th Street Art Festival is a 501(c)4 non-profit organization that was founded in 1977

by artists, for artists. The Festival committee is made up of 17 working artists who

regularly exhibit and sell their work at local, regional, and national art fairs.

Many of the artists have been involved in the 4th Street Festival for many years bringing a level of

consistency to the event.