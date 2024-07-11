Blue Bell Creameries celebrates National Ice Cream Month with a new flavor

Blue Bell Creameries, founded in 1907 in Brenham, Texas, is a popular ice cream brand in the United States.

Even though it is only sold in 23 states, Blue Bell is one of the top-selling ice cream makers in the country. The company is known for keeping its high-quality standards, no matter how much the market grows.

Blue Bell has production facilities in Brenham, Texas, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Sylacauga, Alabama. They offer more than 40 ice cream flavors, along with frozen snacks and health-conscious products.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate, Blue Bell Creameries has released a new flavor, “Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake!” We talked to Darren Slater and Michael Robinson, Blue Bell Territory Managers, to learn more.

Consumers can find Blue Bell ice cream, including the new flavor, in grocery stores and supermarkets in the 23 states where Blue Bell is sold. Check your local store’s freezer section for availability.

Enjoy National Ice Cream Month with Blue Bell’s new Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake flavor!