Blue Bell Ice Cream debuts new ‘Dr. Pepper Float’ ice cream flavor

Blue Bell and Dr.Pepper have joined together to create a delicious ice cream flavor, “Dr. Pepper Float.” The flavor arrives in stores beginning today!

Blue Bell Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jimmy Lawhorn, says, “The best ice cream floats are made with Dr. Pepper poured over Blue Bell, why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

The flavor includes a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet.

The Dr. Pepper float flavor will only be available in 23 states, the states where Blue Bell is available.

The new flavor will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024. A perfect treat for the summer!