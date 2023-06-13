Blue Ice Vodka gets summer ready with low-calorie frozen cocktails

As the summer season approaches, what better way to cool off than with refreshing cocktails? For those mindful of their fitness goals, Blue Ice Vodka President, Tom Gibson, has crafted a collection of low-calorie frozen cocktail recipes that are perfect for sipping at home or on the go. Gibson’s expertise ensures that these drinks maintain their flavor without sacrificing health-conscious choices.

Recipes from Tom

The Watermelon Chiller:

4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups/16 oz. of watermelon juice)

½ tbsp. fresh lime juice

Feel-Good Frosé:

2 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 cup rosé

4 oz. blended fresh strawberries

Blend with ice and garnish with strawberry

Light Lemon Freeze:

2 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

1 cup lemonade

Blend with ice and garnish with lemon wheel

Tips from Tom

To maintain the integrity of these cocktails while keeping the calorie count under 100, Gibson advises using frozen fruit instead of ice, as ice can dilute the flavor. Additionally, opting for fresh, low-calorie ingredients and a sugar-free vodka ensures a guilt-free indulgence.

Whether you’re lounging poolside or seeking a portable blend-on-the-go option, these low-calorie frozen cocktails are the perfect addition to your summer repertoire. Savor the flavors, stay cool, and toast to a healthier season with these delectable concoctions by Blue Ice Vodka.

