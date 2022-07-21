Life.Style.Live!

Blue Ice Vodka owner shares Watermelon Frozen ‘Poptail’ recipe

At 64 calories per ounce, Blue Ice Vodka is the lowest calorie vodka on the shelf!

Founded in 2001, Blue Ice launched America’s first and largest potato distillery, sourcing potatoes grown in Rigby, Idaho. Since then, Blue Ice has become the #1 rated American potato vodka, and was the first American spirit to feature a ‘gluten free’ label on their bottles.

The Blue Ice team prides themselves on their distilling heritage and efforts to make the best tasting, and lowest-cal vodka on the market.

Watermelon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)

½ tbsp. fresh lime juice

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the watermelon; add lime juice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks, and leave ½ of an inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.

Tips:

1. Whisk together ingredients.

2. Pour into Popsicle molds.

3. Place Popsicle sticks in mold and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours for alcohol to become solid.

4. 10-space ice Popsicle mold recommended.

5. Leave about a half inch to an inch from top of the pouch of Popsicle mold to allow for expansion.

6. 5 ounces of juice translate to 1 ounce of liquor used for frozen Popsicle.

7. Distribute final mix evenly.

