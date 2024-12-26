Patty’s Picks: ‘A Complete Unknown’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Patty Spitler reviewed “A Complete Unknown,” the new Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. The film explores the iconic singer-songwriter’s early years in New York City as he rises to fame.

However, the film leaves out key details about Dylan’s background, such as his family life and early influences, which leaves viewers with many unanswered questions about the artist’s life and career.

Despite impressive performances, especially from Chalamet, Patty feels that the dark visuals and mumbled dialogue lessens the film’s enjoyability.