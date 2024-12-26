51°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
51° Indianapolis

Patty’s Picks: ‘A Complete Unknown’

12-26-24 Patty’s Picks

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Patty Spitler reviewed  “A Complete Unknown,” the new Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. The film explores the iconic singer-songwriter’s early years in New York City as he rises to fame.

However, the film leaves out key details about Dylan’s background, such as his family life and early influences, which leaves viewers with many unanswered questions about the artist’s life and career.

Despite impressive performances, especially from Chalamet, Patty feels that the dark visuals and mumbled dialogue lessens the film’s enjoyability.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pet Pals TV | Local...
Pet Pals TV /
WNBA All-Star Game’s host committee...
Entertainment /
Indy kicks off Kwanzaa with...
Local News /
Indy man charged with raping...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis tow truck driver embraces...
Business /
How the stock market defied...
Business /
Muncie AutoZone destroyed by fire;...
Local News /
Morgan County couple face over...
I-Team 8 /