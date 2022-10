Life.Style.Live!

Bobby Hayden Jr performs “Do Right to Be Right”

Bobby Hayden Jr. stopped by to tell us about an upcoming event called “Rock Out for Recovery Concert!” Celebrate sobriety with Henry Lee Summer and Bobby Hayden Jr tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The event is at the Joyfield Event Center at 5860 Michigan Road in Indianapolis. Today Bobby performed his song “Do Right to Be Right.”

