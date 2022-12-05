Life.Style.Live!

Bokeyno Motorsports owner shares benefits of sports cars with vertical doors

Bokeyno Motorsports is a company based in Noblesville, Indiana that started about a year ago with extremely ambitious goals and traveling more than 130,000 miles across the USA, visiting 48 states and working on more than 150 Corvettes.

They also partner with wounded veterans to give them free installations since the doors make it easier to use their dream car that they’ve saved their whole lives for because combat wounds and old age have made getting in/out of sports cars difficult for some veterans.

The business has traveling installation technicians that specialize in Corvette C8s, which is what Brandon Bocchino, owner of Bokeyno Motorsports, and Brian Matthews, Bokeyno Motors client, brought for display Monday on “Life.Style.Live!”

For more information, click here and visit:

Social Media:

TIKTOK: @bokeynomotorsports

Instagram- @bokeynomotorsports

Facebook- Bokeyno Motorsports

For more information, click here.