Bonefish Grill chef prepares Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon, showcases family bundles, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Monday in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen Chef Brian Newlin of Bonefish Grill joined us to prepare Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon paired with a fresh Watermelon Martini.

This dish includes wood-grilled salmon with creamy Shrimp Rangoon topping, finished with sweet chili sauce and toasted panko crumbs. Served over a bed of wilted spinach, red bell peppers and jasmine rice… and pairing this with the Watermelon Martini.

He also showcased the their Key Lime Cake and Bonefish Grill Family Bundles which include Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos.

Bonefish Grill is located at 1001 N. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46142.

