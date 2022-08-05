Life.Style.Live!

BOOK WORMS, unite! Indianapolis Public Library holds upcoming AUTHOR FAIR

The Indianapolis Public Library is getting ready for its upcoming author fair, taking place Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at Central Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with more than 40 authors and attend writing workshops led by local literary experts.

Alexis Craig, a local romance author, joins Keshia McEntire, Public Relations Specialist, to tell us more:

For further information, visit:https://www.indypl.org/programs-events/indypl-author-fair-meet-an-author-be-an-author