Bop to the Top Stair Climb 2024

Tuxedo Brothers is set to host the annual Bop to the Top Stair Climb in 2024, scheduled for Saturday, January 20, at 8:30 a.m. in the iconic One America Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

Now in its 41st year, this event invites participants of all ages and abilities to climb the 36 floors, totaling 780 steps, individually or as part of a team.

Registration and fundraising details can be found on Tuxedo Brothers’ website, with Early Bird pricing available until December 31.

The climb aims to raise funds for the Riley Children’s Foundation, a cause close to the Tuxedo Brothers’ heart, having already contributed over $1 million to the foundation.

This year’s Riley Hero, Josh Jennings of Terre Haute, a powerlifting champion and leukemia survivor, will share his inspiring story.

The goal for 2024 is to raise at least $15,000, and participants are encouraged to create personal or corporate fundraising pages.

While competitive spirits can vie for awards, all are welcome to join, climb at their own pace, and contribute to this meaningful cause.

For those interested in volunteering or staying updated, visit http://www.tuxbro.com or contact Jason Springer at Jason@TuxBro.com.

Tuxedo Brothers continues to host impactful events, support charitable organizations, and make a positive difference in the community.