Life.Style.Live!

Boss Ladies Campaign raises money to support Dover Recovery House

The Boss Ladies Gala is a party with a purpose happening on Thursday, November 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Iron & Ember Events Center (12120 Brookshire Pkwy, Carmel, IN).

Victoria Odekomaya, photographer/founder of LiMStudios LLC. and creator of the Boss Ladies Campaign, specializing in personal branding, portraits and headshots joined us “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her upcoming Boss Ladies Gala as part of her Boss Ladies Campaign to raise money for the Dove Recovery House.

She says her goal was to photograph 50 ladies giving them a celebrity photoshoot experience & feature their empowering stories in a magazine to inspire others and to raise $10,000 to support Dove Recovery House for Women. See my biography below for summary of the photoshoot experience.

Odekomaya, who specializes in magazine-style photo shoot experience, meant to celebrate and empower everyday women. Her goal is to provide women professionals and entrepreneurs a chance to celebrate their hard work while getting images they can use to level up their personal brand. “I believe that the drive, tenacity, perseverance and personal development women require to build a home, career or business is an incredible achievement worth celebrating,” she said.

Each of Odekomaya’s 4 hour luxurious photographic experience is uniquely designed to pamper each of her clients. The photo sessions start with a pre-shoot consultation to design her client’s special session weeks in advance. She makes the experience totally stress-free by including professional hair, makeup and wardrobe styling in her sessions. She also serves clean crafted wine and chocolate covered strawberries, plays her clients’ favorite music to get them to relax then guides them through a series of poses to capture the best version of themselves.

It is an experience every woman needs to partake in at least once if not more. It is a true celebrity photoshoot experience and every woman is worth it! To learn more about the Odekomaya’s sessions and/or be a part of the boss ladies campaign, visit victoriaodekomaya.com to schedule a free phone consultation.

Facebook and Instagram: @limstudios