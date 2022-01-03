Life.Style.Live!

Bottleworks Hotel chef prepare’s Betty White Inspired Chicken Wings, Cola Braised BBQ Short Ribs

Chef Ricky Hatfield of the Bottleworks Hotel joined us today with recipes for Betty White’s favorite Chicken Wings and a Cola Braised BBQ Short Rib with Creamy White Cheddar Polenta.

Ingredients:

2 lb boneless beef short rib cut into 8 oz portions

1 carrot, peeled and rough Chopped

3 celery rib, rough chopped

1 med white onion, rough chopped

3 garlic cloves

2 tbsp tomato paste

12 oz CocaCola

1 qt beef stock

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tsp black pepper

4 tbsp kosher salt

4 oz oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees

In Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot with lid, heat on med high heat with oil.

While heating, season short with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper. Sear in pot and form brown crust on all sides. Remove from pan and reserve on plate.

Add onion, garlic, celery, and carrot to oil and cook until sweated. Combine tomato paste and brown to caramelize

Deglaze pan with Cola, make sure to stir while scraping bottom to remove bits.

Combine stock and add short rib back to pan.

Cover and place in oven for 4-5 hours or until fork tender.

Remove from oven, remove lid, let cool outside for 1 hr and place in refrigerator.

Reheat for Service the NEXT DAY.

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow corn polenta dry

4 cup chicken stock or water

1 cup heavy cream

1 pound shredded cheddar cheese

1.5 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 oz butter

Directions:

In 2 qt sauce pot, heat chicken stock to low boil.

Add polenta stirring to bread up chunks.’

Once polenta starts to thicken, add heavy cream.

In stages, add cheese to combine.

Season with salt and pepper.

And stir in butter.

Reserve for service.

To finish the dish:

Make the polenta after the short ribs have sat for 12 hours or so. Reheat short rib in the oven on 350 for 12-15 min or so.

Spoon polenta on a plate and place short rib on top. Drizzle some of your favorite BBQ sauce on top, and garnish with some crispy onion straws.

For more information visit, bottleworkshotel.com.