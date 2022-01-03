Life.Style.Live!

Bottleworks Hotel chef prepare’s Betty White Inspired Chicken Wings, Cola Braised BBQ Short Ribs

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Ricky Hatfield of the Bottleworks Hotel joined us today with recipes for Betty White’s favorite Chicken Wings and a Cola Braised BBQ Short Rib with Creamy White Cheddar Polenta.

Betty White’s Favorite Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb boneless beef short rib cut into 8 oz portions
  • 1 carrot, peeled and rough Chopped
  • 3 celery rib, rough chopped
  • 1 med white onion, rough chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 12 oz CocaCola
  • 1 qt beef stock
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp black pepper
  • 4 tbsp kosher salt
  • 4 oz oil

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees
  • In Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot with lid, heat on med high heat with oil.
  • While heating, season short with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper. Sear in pot and form brown crust on all sides. Remove from pan and reserve on plate.
  • Add onion, garlic, celery, and carrot to oil and cook until sweated. Combine tomato paste and brown to caramelize
  • Deglaze pan with Cola, make sure to stir while scraping bottom to remove bits.
  • Combine stock and add short rib back to pan.
  • Cover and place in oven for 4-5 hours or until fork tender.
  • Remove from oven, remove lid, let cool outside for 1 hr and place in refrigerator.
  • Reheat for Service the NEXT DAY.

Cola Braised BBQ Short Rib with Creamy White Cheddar Polenta

Ingredients:

  • 1   cup yellow corn polenta dry
  • 4 cup chicken stock or water
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 pound shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1.5 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 oz butter

Directions:

  • In 2 qt sauce pot, heat chicken stock to low boil.
  • Add polenta stirring to bread up chunks.’
  • Once polenta starts to thicken, add heavy cream.
  • In stages, add cheese to combine.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • And stir in butter.
  • Reserve for service.

To finish the dish:

Make the polenta after the short ribs have sat for 12 hours or so. Reheat short rib in the oven on 350 for 12-15 min or so.

Spoon polenta on a plate and place short rib on top. Drizzle some of your favorite BBQ sauce on top, and garnish with some crispy onion straws.

For more information visit, bottleworkshotel.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Jury says it is deadlocked on three counts

National /

Scientist Rick Crosslin gives a lesson in Limestone & Rock Layers

Life.Style.Live! /

Gluten-free baked chicken tenders, roasted carrots with Sprouts Cooking School

Life.Style.Live! /

German American completes Kentucky bank acquisition

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.