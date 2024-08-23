Bourbon, Bling, and Bow Ties: a fundraiser for Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Indiana Wish has been granting wishes to children with life threatening illnesses since 1984.

Those wishes can certainly run the gambit, and in order to make those wishes happen it takes finances.

That’s why Indiana Wish is hosting “Bourbon, Bling, and Bow Ties”.

The annual Indiana Wish “Portrait of Wishes” gala, one of the largest fundraisers for Indiana Wish, will take place Saturday, September 21, 2024 at The Indianapolis Marriott North, Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis. The event, presented by Capital Group/ American Funds, celebrates Indiana Wish’s 40th anniversary and more than 3,500 wishes granted for Indiana children. Other sponsors include Arni’s Restaurant, Republic Airways and Wallington Asset Management.

The 2024 gala theme is: Bourbon Bling and Bowties. Start the evening tasting samples from Indiana bourbon distilleries and other national brands along our bourbon trail, take a look at the silent auction items before you find a seat for dinner and end the evening with live music from the popular group “{My Yellow Rickshaw”.

A special celebration for 40 years of wish granting and a tribute will take place throughout the evening honoring all Wish children and their families throughout the years.

Event chairs are Judy & Phil Gumpert and Master of Ceremonies is Terri Stacy, on-air personality at WIBC and longtime supporter of Indiana Wish. Tickets are $200 per person and group tables and sponsorship opportunities starting at $3,000. Tickets available at: indianawish.org/events

The prestigious 2024 Shining Star Award honorees are Erik & Tonya Munevar. Erik and Tonya have been actively involved in the Indianapolis community for several years including Indiana Wish for two decades. They have been instrumental in helping to identify donors, serving on Portrait of Wishes gala steering committee and raising funds for the organization.