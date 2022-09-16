Life.Style.Live!

Bourbon, Bling & Bowties Gala fundraises to grant wishes of Hoosier kids with life-threatening illnesses

The Bourbon, Bling & Bowties Gala is happening on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North, Indianapolis for a fantastic evening of bourbon tasting, a scrumptious meal and silent auction to raise funds that help us grant wishes for Hoosier children with life-threatening illness.

J’Lynn Cooper, executive director of Indiana Wish, and Kati Larson, Hotel Tango mixologist, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

The average cost of a wish is $10,000. Your generosity allows us to put smiles on children’s faces and hope in the hearts of their parents, family and friends. You’ll help create memories for a lifetime.

The event starts at 6 p.m., but ticket holders are invited to come early and join us on the Bourbon Trail from 5:30 p.m.– 7 p.m. Relax in our outdoor cigar bar sponsored by Blend Bar.

There are many ways to get involved:

Purchase tickets for $175 each and come out and enjoy the festivities. Taste the finest bourbon—and maybe a cigar out on the patio—and enjoy a night out.

Plan to participate in our silent auction and discover a future weekend trip or take home a collection of bourbon to rival the distilleries along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

Donate an auction item. We are currently seeking bottles of hard-to-find bourbon, restaurant cards, and hotel stays, but we’ll entertain nearly everything for this year’s gala.

Sponsor the event. There are many levels available to get your company name out and exclusively sponsor the wishes of one to two special Hoosier kids who need a lift–especially after this pandemic.

Wish Sponsor $15,000

This includes: Sponsoring the wishes of two children.

Three tables of 10, Signage, acknowledgement in program and on social media

Dream Sponsor $10,000

This includes: Sponsoring the wish of one child.

Two tables of 10, acknowledgement in program and on social media

Bar Sponsor $10,000 SOLD

This includes: Sponsoring the wish of one child. Name recognition at all bars,

Two tables of 10, Signage, acknowledgement in program and on social media

Radiant Sponsor $6,000

This includes: Sponsoring the wish of one child.

One table of 10, Signage and acknowledgement in program

Glimmer Sponsor $4,500

This includes: one table of 10, signage and acknowledgement in program

Shine Sponsor $2,500

This includes: one table of 10 and acknowledgement in program

Can’t make it? Make a financial contribution and ensure your gift helps create memories for a lifetime. In our 37 years of service to Indiana families, over 3,500 wishes and experiences have been granted to children (ages 3 to 18), who are fighting a life-threatening illness. This accomplishment has been made possible through the generous support from people like you. We can’t wait to see you at the Gala.

