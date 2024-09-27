Bow Wow Bash to raise funds for Rescue Campus

Misty Eyes is dedicated to ending the unnecessary euthanasia of domesticated pets across Indiana. Their mission also focuses on reducing owner surrenders and promoting responsible pet ownership and kindness toward all living creatures.

One of their Signature Events, the Bow Wow Bash, helps raise funds for our Rescue Campus, which includes an Administration Building and Kitty City, both complete. Funds are still being raised to build Canine Country and an Education & Training Facility.

To celebrate, they’re giving away a VIP Ticket to the 10th caller! This $57 value includes:

Event entry

Event T-shirt

Doggy bandana

Drawstring bag

Hot dog, chips, and a drink

To purchase VIP tickets online, visit: Bow Wow Bash VIP Ticket.