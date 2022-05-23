Life.Style.Live!

Boxx the Artist connects community through art, to appear at upcoming Melanin in May Festival

Boxx the Artist is all about creating art that captures culture, and you can see her and her work at Indy’s upcoming Melanin in May Fest on Saturday, May 28 located at CAFE, 8902 E 38th St.

She synthesizes interactive art through paintings, digital art, and installations. Boxx is an Indianapolis based full-time visual artist practicing for approximately 5 years professionally, from Gary, Indiana. Her visual artwork uses acrylic, digital, mixed mediums, and public installations to capture different elements of life from the African diaspora promoting health, wealth, wellness, and celebrating Blackness.

Boxx’s art initiatives are to share cultural representative art and offer art that serves as a connector of community. She has exhibited in a host of exhibits and installed different murals located throughout Indianapolis participating in the High Art Billboard Project, Murals for Racial Justice Project, and the Indy Art & Seek with a community interactive mural installation located at the Martindale-Brightwood Library.

Boxx completed serving as an Artist Apprenticeship for the Bicentennial Major Taylor mural installation, installing a 5-story civic mural. She has served as Maker-In-Resident for the Ignite Studio at the East Hamilton Public Library in Fishers, Indiana; Artist and Curator for Cat Head Press Artist Residency, and is a 2021 Fellow for the Indiana Arts Commission, On Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator.

Connect with Boxx the Artist on social media @boxxtheartist on all platforms.

For more information, visit boxxtheartist.com.