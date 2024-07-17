Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to celebrate 35th Annual Ice Cream Social

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis is excited to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with the American Dairy Association Indiana.

They will be the beneficiary of the funds raised on July 18. The organization is grateful to the American Dairy Association Indiana for their partnership and support of the mission.

Since 1983, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis has affirmed that every young person deserves to live a life filled with hope and limitless opportunity. They are willing to do whatever it takes to help the kids of Indianapolis build great futures.

The community is invited to spend an afternoon at Monument Circle with the American Dairy Association Indiana and community all-star scoopers, sharing the important ways in which Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis serve the youth.

Funds raised by the American Dairy Association Indiana will support membership assistance, ensuring that cost is never a barrier to participation. While school-year memberships are $25 annually, it costs nearly $600 for one child to participate in all the programs.

Community support of events like the American Dairy Association Indiana’s Ice Cream Social allows Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to provide not only a safe place with caring adults but also life-enhancing programs to nearly 7,300 Club kids annually with programs focusing on career exploration and educational enhancement, citizenship and leadership, the arts, and health and fitness.

American Dairy Association Indiana’s 35th Annual Ice Cream Social

Proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southwest Quadrant of Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis

$5 Sundaes

*Ice Cream Party Packs are also available for pre-order

For more information, visit www.IndyIceCream.com.

