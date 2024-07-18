Boys & Girls Clubs of Indy raises funds at 35th Annual Ice Cream Social

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are excited to celebrate National Ice Cream Month with the American Dairy Association Indiana.

They are grateful to receive the funds raised today. WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Host and Reporter Cody Adams checked out the event!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis appreciate the support and partnership from the American Dairy Association Indiana. Since 1983, they have been committed to helping every young person have a bright and hopeful future. They work hard to help the children of Indianapolis build great futures.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis joined the American Dairy Association Indiana at Monument Circle for an afternoon event. Along with local community leaders, they shared how the Boys & Girls Clubs help the youth in the city.

The money raised by the American Dairy Association Indiana will help cover membership costs, ensuring that no child is left out because of cost. While school-year memberships cost only $25 a year, it costs nearly $600 for one child to participate in all the programs.

Community support for events like the American Dairy Association Indiana’s Ice Cream Social allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to provide a safe place with caring adults and life-enhancing programs. These programs benefit nearly 7,300 children each year, focusing on career exploration, education, citizenship and leadership, the arts, and health and fitness.

Everyone is encouraged to come to Monument Circle on July 18 to join the fun. If you can’t make it, you can still support a child’s annual membership by donating online at www.IndyIceCream.com.