Boyz II Men to headline 3rd Annual Legacy Fest

The Madam Walker Legacy Center has exciting news as they announce Boyz II Men as the headlining act for the third annual Legacy Fest Concert on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Tickets are available online at madamwalkerlegacycenter.com and the Walker Theatre box office.

Fans have a chance to witness this legendary R&B vocal group in a limited-capacity event.

Boyz II Men, composed of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, has left an indelible mark on the music industry over their three-decade career, selling over 60 million albums and earning prestigious awards like four Grammy Awards and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Their inclusion in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the R&B Music Hall of Fame solidifies their iconic status.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is honored to host this group known for both their musical prowess and community commitment, and the Legacy Fest is a significant fundraiser supporting STEAM, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice, and arts programming, contributing to the center’s mission and strategic plans for the future.