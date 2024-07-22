Breaking barriers: Miss Indiana USA and Miss Indiana Teen USA, 2024

Stephanie Sullivan, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2024, has made history as the oldest and first married woman to win the state title.

She is also the only mother to achieve this honor, breaking barriers and redefining norms in the pageantry world.

Under new rules that allow all women to compete, Stephanie will be the first and only mom to compete at Miss USA.

Aleah Dean: A Young Leader with a Heart for Service

Aleah Dean, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2024, represents Southern Indiana with a dedication to community service and leadership. Her journey highlights perseverance, commitment, and a strong involvement in her community. Aleah’s success is a testament to her hard work and passion for making a difference.

Public Appearances and Community Engagement

Stephanie and Aleah will travel and make various public appearances, sharing their inspiring stories and impactful work. This allows people from all over to connect with them and learn from their experiences.

Stephanie and Aleah joined us to talk about their preparations for the upcoming National Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. They shared insights into their platforms and the reasons they wanted to win their state titles.

How to Enter the Pageants

For teens and women interested in competing in the Miss Indiana USA and Miss Indiana Teen USA state pageants, Stephanie and Aleah offered valuable advice on how to get started and what to expect in the competition process.

Be sure to watch Miss Teen USA on August 1 and Miss USA on August 4, both live from Hollywood, CA, on The CW Network.

For more information, visit:

Stephanie and Aleah’s achievements are not just personal victories but milestones that inspire others to break barriers and strive for their dreams.