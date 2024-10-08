Breaking the stigma: Empowering students through tutoring

As we celebrate National Tutoring Week, it’s a perfect time to highlight the vital role academic support plays for students of all ages. Amira Vosberg from Equip recently joined a segment to discuss how tutoring can help students overcome challenges and thrive in their education.

“Equip provides high-impact, high-dose tutoring for students in grades K through 12,” Vosberg explained. “We partner with school districts to incorporate academic support during the school day, after school, and even on weekends.”

Tutoring often carries a misconception, with many people associating it solely with academic struggles. However, Vosberg stressed that tutoring is beneficial for everyone, not just those who are falling behind. “We need to shift the narrative,” she said. “Everyone can benefit from some form of support, whether it’s academic help, life goals, or mentorship. That’s how successful individuals achieve their success.”

A key strategy at Equip is to involve parents in the tutoring process. The organization provides resources to help parents support their children at home. “We’ve developed parent literacy and math toolboxes, which equip parents with strategies to assist their kids,” Vosberg shared.

Equip also personalizes its tutoring services to meet the specific needs of each student. The process begins with a pre-assessment to identify areas for improvement. “All of our programming starts with a pre-screener that pinpoints specific concepts a student may be struggling with, allowing us to tailor our approach,” Vosberg explained.

The ultimate aim of tutoring is to give students the tools they need to succeed—whether that means catching up in certain subjects or excelling beyond their grade level. “Parents want the best for their kids, and they’re often the ones initiating the tutoring process,” Vosberg noted. “It’s usually the students we need to help understand that tutoring is a powerful resource for success in life.”