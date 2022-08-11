Life.Style.Live!

Breastfeeding Awareness Month: Highlighting Hancock Health’s Lactation Services

Throughout August Hancock Health is highlighting lactation services, classes and support for new mothers.

The health system also has a long-term relationship with The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis organization that collects milk from donors who are making extra milk and want to help save the lives of newborns in need. Hancock Regional Hospital is a drop-off site for existing donors.

Despite significant action from the federal government, the nationwide baby formula shortage is deepening. More than 30% of formula products are out of stock, and infants are in need of sustenance.

