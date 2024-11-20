Brett Butler with Alcomy LLC shares two fall cocktails

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs.

We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space.

“Al Nocino”

1 oz. Scotch

1 oz. Rye

.75 oz. Nocino Walnut Liqueur

.25 oz. Sherry

1 oz. Fresh Green Apple Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Brown Sugar Syrup

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated apple and pumpkin spice.

S’mores Old Fashioned pt. 2

S’mores Old Fashioned

2 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Rye

1 oz. Cinnamon Graham Cracker Simple Syrup

2 dashes Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters

2 dashes Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir for about 20 seconds until well chilled. Strain into a large rocks or Old Fashioned glass over a large block or sphere ice cube. Smoke the glass with wood chips and cinnamon. Garnish with a S’More.