Life.Style.Live!

‘Bright Colors and Bold Patterns’ opens tomorrow at The District Theatre

“Bright Colors and Bold Patterns” is a show coming to The District Theatre this weekend that you don’t want to miss!

It’s on stage from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17.

Jay Hemphill, actor, and Chris Saunders, director, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from “Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.”

The show is described as a one-person tour de force starring Indianapolis actor Jay Hemphill. The play follows Gerry, who is in town to attend his friend’s wedding. Never one to demure, Gerry points out the absurdity of a gay wedding invitation that requests guests refrain from wearing bright colors and bold patterns. Nothing is off-limits here, including Queen Latifah, the Waze app, and obscure Lifetime original movies. A hilarious and poignant reflection on the gay identity post-marriage equality, Bright Colors and Bold Patterns will make you laugh and think and laugh again.

This show is recommended for ages 18 and up.

It runs 95 minutes (including intermission).

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.