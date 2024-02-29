‘Bright Star Musical’ coming to Indy

Footlite Musicals proudly presents the much-anticipated community theatre premiere of the Grammy- and Tony-nominated musical, BRIGHT STAR.

Crafted by the duo of songwriter Edie Brickell and the comedic genius Steve Martin, this production promises an enchanting journey through the intertwined narratives of a spirited young woman’s rebellious youth in the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina and her later life as a successful magazine editor.

With a talented cast of 16 comprising some of Indy’s finest volunteer singers, actors, and dancers, BRIGHT STAR resonates with universal themes that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Founded in 1956, Footlite Musicals stands as a cornerstone of Indianapolis’ cultural landscape, dedicated to bringing the magic of musical theatre to the community.

The eagerly awaited production of BRIGHT STAR will grace the stage from March 1 to 17, offering a range of ticket options priced between $15 and $25.

Additionally, the theatre extends special discounts for students, seniors aged 65 and above, groups of 10 or more, and offers reduced ticket prices for Thursday showings and the first Sunday matinee.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the enchantment of BRIGHT STAR and support local theatre at its finest.