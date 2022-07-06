Life.Style.Live!

Bring your DOG to Victory Field: Indianapolis Indians celebrate “Bark in the Park”

Three barks and you’re out! Bring man’s best friend to Victory Field, receive a special dog giveaway with your ticket package and stay until the final woof.

Cheyne Reiter, Dir. of Communications, Indianapolis Indians, joins us, along with Eli and X, the Bat Dogs, to tell us more:

A package includes one human ticket and one dog ticket and grants you and your dog access to the right field lawn! Dog tickets will sell out, must be purchased in advance and waiver accepted to enter the stadium. Fans with two or more dogs must have an additional adult “owner” accompanying the second canine.

Wednesday, July 6

7:05 PM

vs Iowa Cubs

Thursday, August 25

7:05 PM

vs Toledo Mud Hens

Monday, September 19

6:35 PM

vs St. Paul Saints

To learn more, visit https://www.milb.com/indianapolis/tickets/bark-in-the-park.