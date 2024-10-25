Research shows lead pipes endanger millions; point-of-use filters offer quick solution

Access to safe drinking water is a basic human right. Millions, however, are put at serious health risk across the United States due to aging water systems and lead pipes. Experts Chad Seidel, president of Corona Environmental Consulting and a Ph.D. researcher on drinking water, and Dan Tudesco, leading the Community Water Systems division for Brita, sat down to discuss new research on safer water.

According to Seidel, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that 9 million homes in the United States today still use lead service lines, pipes that connect the water mains to homes. These lines can leach lead into tap water, creating significant health hazards. “We recently completed research to better understand which communities might be most impacted,” Seidel said. It found that the small water system was particularly susceptible, although it only recommended point-of-use filtration as a solution until lead pipes can be replaced.

Even low levels of lead exposure are toxic. “No level of lead is considered safe,” reminded Tudesco as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. It’s particularly hazardous to vulnerable groups’ health, from developmental delays to IQ loss, kidney damage, and hypertension. “Utilities and cities are working hard to replace all of those lead service lines,” said Tudesco, adding that is a very long process. Meanwhile, residents can take measures by using filters certified to reduce lead.

Seidel says his research shows that common point-of-use filtration today will have immediate public health benefits. It would make the drinking water safer for millions while communities wait for the replacement of the lead pipes. Tudesco added that the Brita Elite pitcher filter is certified to remove 99% of lead from water. “We work with more than 200 communities to provide this filter, offering a solution to keep residents safe,” he said.

Under the revised Lead and Copper Rule, the EPA laid out a roadmap for replacement of lead pipes. Water systems are supposed to change them within a decade. That is a long process involving heavy work, so it may go slower in some areas. Till that happens, point-of-use filtration serves as a workable proxy to reduce lead exposure.

Seidel says that, to be better informed, residents should pay close attention to notifications about lead service lines from their local water utilities-and take any recommended steps. For more about options in home filtration, visit Brita’s website at brita.com.

Both Seidel and Tudesco stress the importance of not taking clean water for granted, and urge communities to adopt immediate solutions in pursuit of safe drinking water until long-term fixes are in place.

SPONSORED BY BRITA