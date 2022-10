Life.Style.Live!

Broadway in Indianapolis brings ‘Anastasia’ to Murat Theatre stage

The hit Broadway musical, “Anastasia,” is bringing the show to a stage right here in Indianapolis!

Veronica Stern, who plays the lead character of Anya, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show.

Broadway in Indianapolis announced that the individual tickets for the tour of “Anastasia” are on sale now for performances running Oct. 18-23 at Old National Centre.

Tickets are available at here or by calling 1-800-982-2787.