Life.Style.Live!

Broadway in Indianapolis partners with Sun King Brewery to create Mr. Pinky beer ahead of ‘Hairspray’

Introducing… Mr. Pinky Brew! Sunking Brewery has teamed up with Broadway in Indianapolis to create a glittery beer in celebration of “Hairspray” coming to town! Beth Belange-Hood, Marketing Director at Sun King Brewery, joined us today to share a pint. “Hairspray” runs from February 21 through 26 at the Old National Centre’s Murat Theatre.

Mr. Pinky is a smooth American-style lager with a hint of floral fruitiness, and is named after a character in the musical. “Hairspray” is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery has been partnering to create special beers since 2011.

Tickets are available for Hairspray here. The Mr. Pinky is available for purchase at the show or across Sun King locations while supplies last.

You can connect with Broadway in Indianapolis on social here and Sun King Brewery here.