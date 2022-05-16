Life.Style.Live!

Broadway in Indianapolis to bring ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ more to local stages

Some of the best shows broadway has to offer will be travelling across the country and stopping right here in Indianapolis.

Leslie Broeker, president of Broadway Across America Midwest joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share everything you need to know about their upcoming shows. Here’s more from her:

Broadway in Indianapolis is proud to announce the 2022 – 2023 Season celebrating the three Indianapolis premieres of “Anastasia,” Disney’s “Aladdin,” and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” This rounds out the series are three epic return engagements of “Hairspray,” “Les Misérables,” and two weeks of “Hamilton.”

Show Schedule:

Anastasia — Old National Centre — October 18 – 23, 2022

Disney’s Aladdin — Clowes Memorial Hall — November 15 – 20, 2022

Hairspray — Old National Centre — February 21-26, 2023

Les Misérables — Clowes Memorial Hall — March 14 – 19, 2023

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Clowes Memorial Hall — June 6 – 11, 2023

Season tickets for the 2022 -2023 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Saturday, May 14 with two convenient ways to purchase:

1. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinIndianapolis.com

2. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

For more information, visit BroadwayinIndianapolis.com.