Broadway Indianapolis releases 2024-2025 lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Broadway Indianapolis is gearing up for the next season of shows.

The 2024-2025 season has some returning shows and some shows coming for the first time to Indy.

The new season opens with the Holiday classic. ELF The Musical returns to Indy for the firs time in 10 years.

It will run at Clowes Memorial Hall December 17 through 22.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to Indy for the first time. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Also, for the first time, SIX, comes to the stage. The show is a pop concert following the lives of the six wives of King Henry the VIII.

Broadway fan favorite Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, will take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall next spring.

And, the season wraps with the Broadway hit favorite, WICKED.

Tickets are on sale now and going quick.