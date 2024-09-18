Broadway Star Ashley Brown to kick off ISO’s Printing Partners Pops Series

Vocalist Ashley Brown, known for originating the title role in Disney’s Mary Poppins on Broadway and starring as Belle in the national tour of Beauty and the Beast, is returning to Indianapolis! She will be performing at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as Saturday, September 21, at 7 p.m. for the first concert of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s (ISO) Printing Partners Pops Series for the 2024-25 season.

Under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly, Brown will showcase her powerhouse vocals in a captivating performance featuring her favorite hits from both stage and screen. Having performed with nearly every major orchestra in North America, her charismatic presence and dynamic voice are sure to make this a memorable event.

For more information about Ashley Brown and her performances, visit ashleybrownonline.com. Tickets for the concerts are available through the ISO website. Don’t miss this chance to see a Broadway legend live in concert!