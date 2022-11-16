Life.Style.Live!

Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ brings national tour to Indianapolis

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Broadway production of “Aladdin” wowed critics and audiences alike, and now is your chance to see the national tour of this Broadway blockbuster right here in Indianapolis.

“Aladdin” runs at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University Campus in Indy running from Wednesday, November 16 – 20.

The character, Babkak will be played by Jake Letts, who is on his first national tour. He was born in Noblesville, raised in Carmel, and is a recent Ball State University graduation

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more from Jake, visit:

@thejakeletts – Main Instagram 

@jakelettssings – Singing/Music Account 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tyrese Haliburton scores 22, Pacers beat Hornets 125-113

Indiana Pacers /

Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting

National /

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Business /

IUPUI’s ‘Past is Present’ art exhibit explores legacy of slavery

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.