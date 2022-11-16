Life.Style.Live!

Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ brings national tour to Indianapolis

The Broadway production of “Aladdin” wowed critics and audiences alike, and now is your chance to see the national tour of this Broadway blockbuster right here in Indianapolis.

“Aladdin” runs at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University Campus in Indy running from Wednesday, November 16 – 20.

The character, Babkak will be played by Jake Letts, who is on his first national tour. He was born in Noblesville, raised in Carmel, and is a recent Ball State University graduation

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more from Jake, visit:

@thejakeletts – Main Instagram

@jakelettssings – Singing/Music Account