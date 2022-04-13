Life.Style.Live!

Brooks Running to hold career fair for Indiana distribution center

Brooks Running is a brand that got its start in the footwear industry more than 100 years ago.

The company began making bath and ballet shoes. It then transitioned to sports footwear and apparel, even creating the bumper on the front of roller skates along the way. Now it focuses on everything running including footwear, apparel, accessories and more.

Ratasha Sweatt, Brooks Running HR business partner, and Joel Carpenter, Brooks Running HR & safety coordinator, joined us Wednesday to share everything you need to know about their current job openings and upcoming career fair.

The Career Fair is being hosted on April 20, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 4124 Allpoints Dr. Whitestown, IN 46075.

They are currently hiring general warehouse associates and equipment operators.

Advanced Registration is preferred. Walk-ins must bring a resume and will be scheduled upon availability.

Benefits of working at Brooks Running:

Competitive Pay

Career Growth

Fun Work Environment

Inclusive Culture

Great benefits and free shoes!

Run Culture promotes healthy lifestyle

Earn rewards

For more information visit:

brooksrunning.as.me

brooksrunning.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROOKS RUNNING.