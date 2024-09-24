Brown County Art Gallery celebrates 100 Years of Hoosier Art

Lyn Letsinger-Miller, President of the Brown County Art Gallery, shared exciting news about the 2024 Collector’s Showcase, featuring The Hoosier Salon: 100 Years of Art from the Heartland.

The exhibit will run from October 5 to November 10, and admission is free.

Visitors can explore the gallery daily in Nashville, Indiana.

The 1920s were a special time for the art community in Brown County.

A group of artists came together to form an association and opened the Brown County Art Gallery.

With help from Indiana women living in Chicago, the artists gained national attention, and this partnership has lasted for 100 years.

The gallery celebrates this history with beautiful artwork on display, showcasing the rich tradition of Indiana artists.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see a century of Hoosier art in one of Indiana’s most loved art galleries!