Bubba’s 33 Honors Veterans with Free Lunch on Veterans Day

Indianapolis, Fishers, Avon Locations to Celebrate Military Heroes with Complimentary Meals and Raincheck Vouchers

Bubba’s 33, a popular American dining destination, is once again showing its appreciation for military veterans and active-duty service members by offering a free lunch on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024. The company’s Greenwood, Fishers, and Avon locations will open their doors from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM to treat all veterans and active U.S. military personnel to a complimentary meal.

In an effort to ensure that all heroes can enjoy this special recognition, Bubba’s 33 will also offer raincheck vouchers for any veteran or active military member unable to attend this year’s event. These vouchers can be redeemed for a free meal at any Bubba’s 33 location through May 31, 2025.

The restaurant is inviting veterans and active military personnel to choose from a selection of six popular entrees, including Bubba’s signature Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad, or a 12-inch pizza. Each entrée comes with a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, iced tea, or coffee.

To take advantage of the offer, veterans and active military personnel will need to provide proof of service, which may include a military or VA card or discharge papers.

The participating Bubba’s 33 locations are located at:

Greenwood: 7799 South US 31, Indianapolis, IN 46227

7799 South US 31, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Fishers: 9770 North by NE Blvd., Fishers, IN 46037

9770 North by NE Blvd., Fishers, IN 46037 Avon: 8748 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123

For more information or to check out the full menu, visit their website.