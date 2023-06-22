Bubba’s 33 partners with ‘Home For Our Troops’

Bubba’s 33 joined us this morning for an exciting segment featuring their delicious Patriot burger and strawberry quinoa salad. The Patriot burger is a mouthwatering creation with a signature beef and bacon patty, topped with a hand-battered onion ring, barbecue sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise, all infused with a hint of bourbon.

It’s a true delight for burger enthusiasts. In addition to the culinary treats, Bubba’s 33 is proud to announce its partnership with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans who have been severely injured in the line of duty. From May 31. to July 4, Bubba’s 33 locations in Indianapolis will be donating $1.00 to Homes For Our Troops for every Patriot Burger purchased.

(WISH Photos)

Donations will also be accepted at all locations, and the brand’s goal is to raise $100,000. As an added bonus, one lucky guest from each location will have the chance to win free burgers for a year. Bubba’s 33 and its parent company, Texas Roadhouse, have already raised over $2 million to support this incredible cause.

The segment will showcase not only Bubba’s 33’s mouthwatering offerings but also their dedication to honoring and supporting veterans through their partnership with Homes For Our Troops.