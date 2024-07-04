Bubba’s 33 partners with Homes For Our Troops

From Thursday, July 4 through Wednesday, July 31, Bubba’s 33 restaurants in Avon, Fishers, and Greenwood will join Homes For Our Troops to raise money.

Fishers Managing Partner Jen Haddix and Avon Managing Partner Max Baird joined us on the show to talk about it.

This money will help build special custom homes for Veterans who were badly injured after 9/11.

Bubba’s 33 will give $1.00 to Homes For Our Troops for every Patriot Burger bought. People can also donate money at all of Bubba’s 33 locations.

This year is special because it marks the 20th anniversary of Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse supporting Homes For Our Troops.

The company is happy to pay the full cost of building the 400th custom home this fall. The home being built right now will be given to Marine Lance Corporal Alberto Flores Jr. and his family in New Braunfels, Texas. LCpl Flores was badly hurt while serving in Iraq, and he lost his right leg above the knee.

So far, Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse have raised more than $2 million to help build homes for injured Veterans.

The Patriot Burger is available from July 4 through July 31. It includes a BBQ burger with a beef patty, an onion ring, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

When:

July 4-31, 2024

Where: