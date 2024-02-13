Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Buck Rogers performs for Mardi Gras on LSL

Buck Rogers & LA Louisianne Band: Kicking off Mardi Gras

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Buck Rogers is always a good time. Whether he’s playing at the Indiana State Fair or a local event, he always brings high energy and loads of instruments.

It’s no different when he comes on Life. Style. Live!

Buck is set to perform in Shelbyville this weekend for a Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras crossover event.

The song he played on the show is the perfect tune for it as well, “Be My Mardi Gras Valentine”.

And you never know what instrument he’ll make you play if you’re standing by.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Linne’s Bakery and Café: Celebrating...
Life.Style.Live! /
NBA Cares All-Star Legacy Project:...
Life.Style.Live! /
BeTini Spirits: Cocktails for Valentine’s...
Life.Style.Live! /
Central Library: Meet The Artists...
Life.Style.Live! /
Watch ‘Ride’ every Monday on...
CW 8 /
Mackenzie Wilmoth shares musical journey
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Owned: Valentine’s Day gifts
Life.Style.Live! /
Why two cats are better...
Life.Style.Live! /