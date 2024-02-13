Buck Rogers performs for Mardi Gras on LSL

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Buck Rogers is always a good time. Whether he’s playing at the Indiana State Fair or a local event, he always brings high energy and loads of instruments.

It’s no different when he comes on Life. Style. Live!

Buck is set to perform in Shelbyville this weekend for a Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras crossover event.

The song he played on the show is the perfect tune for it as well, “Be My Mardi Gras Valentine”.

And you never know what instrument he’ll make you play if you’re standing by.