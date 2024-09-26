Buddy Walk: A day of fun and support

The upcoming Buddy Walk is a special event that celebrates individuals with Down syndrome and raises awareness in the community. Stephanie Garner, the Director of Parent Support & Education at Down Syndrome Indiana, the Buddy Walk brings people together.

One inspiring story is from Thomas Melvin, who participates in the walk with his daughter, Stella. They join the Buddy Walk to show their support for the Down syndrome community and to enjoy a fun day together.

What To Expect? See the Timeline Below!

9:00 AM : Registration opens, along with the Info/Exhibitor Tent and Kids Tent.

: Registration opens, along with the Info/Exhibitor Tent and Kids Tent. 9:30 – 9:50 AM : Performances by Evolution Dance Company, Dance Abilities, and Live Laugh Dance.

: Performances by Evolution Dance Company, Dance Abilities, and Live Laugh Dance. 10:00 AM : Awards Ceremony followed by the National Anthem.

: Awards Ceremony followed by the National Anthem. 10:21 AM : The walk begins!

: The walk begins! 11:00 AM : The Andy Schomburg Band performs while families visit and enjoy snacks.

: The Andy Schomburg Band performs while families visit and enjoy snacks. 12:00 PM: The event concludes.

There will be activities, opportunities to meet new friends, and chances to share stories. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the unique abilities of individuals with Down syndrome and create a supportive community for families.

Stephanie encourages everyone to join in, whether they have a loved one with Down syndrome or simply want to show their support. For any questions, participants can reach out to buddywalk@dsindiana.org.