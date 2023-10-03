Buddy Walk raises money and awareness for Down syndrome community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Down syndrome Indiana is an organization dedicated to helping those with Down syndrome and their families.

Part of that is done through raising funds and awareness for the Down syndrome community. Events like the Buddy Walk help them do that.

This year is the 26th annual Buddy Walk in Indianapolis.

It is the largest fundraising and advocacy event for Down syndrome Indiana where individuals come together to celebrate Down syndrome.

Families, friends, schoolmates, co-workers, and community partners are encouraged to participate.

The walk begins at 10:21am Saturday October 7. Registration begins at 9:00am.

The walk comes at the perfect time. October is Down syndrome awareness month.

Since 1995 the Buddy Walk has been the premier event to raise awareness all over the country.

This year the Indianapolis Buddy Walk will be at the Celebration Plaza at White River State Park.

Down Syndrome Indiana offers a one stop shop for people looking to get more information about resources for families.

The programs offered help promote the inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome in their community. Even helping educators better provide for those living with Down syndrome.

According to the CDC, Down syndrome remains the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the United States.

Each year, about 6,000 babies born in the United States have Down syndrome. This means that Down syndrome occurs in about 1 in every 700 babies.

If you can’t participate in the walk you can still donate to Down Syndrome Indiana.