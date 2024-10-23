Crafting expert Julie Loven shares budget-friendly and innovative Halloween ideas

With Halloween approaching, many are looking for creative ways to celebrate the holiday. Crafting expert Julie Loven, founder of TheEffortlessGirl.com, shares some budget-friendly, innovative tips for making the most of Halloween festivities.

Loven emphasizes getting the whole family involved. “My favorite trick is to get everybody involved because Halloween is about creativity and having fun,” she explains. One way to do this is by encouraging family members to pick costumes from items already available at home, allowing for a showcase of individuality and creativity.

For those looking to decorate, Loven recommends the Cricut Joy Xtra, a versatile cutting machine. “The Cricut Joy Xtra can cut, draw, and foil on more than 50 materials including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock,” says Loven. It allows users to bring Halloween ideas to life, from decor to costumes to party favors. The machine is user-friendly for both beginners and experts, and it’s available at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Michael’s.

In addition to decorations, treats are a big part of the holiday fun. Loven highlights using Almond Breeze almond milk for Halloween snacks. “It is scary good for bones,” she notes, mentioning that it is fortified with calcium and vitamin D. Almond Breeze can be used for making treats like graveyard pudding cups, chocolate cobweb cookies, and mummy cookie bites, serving as a 1-to-1 swap for dairy milk. It’s also suitable for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or vegetarian.

For special effects, Loven suggests using GE Sync Dynamic Effects Neon Shape Smart Lights. “You could spell out ‘Happy Halloween’ or ‘Boo’ in glowing neon letters or create shapes like ghosts or pumpkins,” she says. These lights can sync to music and offer millions of color options, controlled through the Sync app. They are available for purchase on Amazon.

Loven also has a tip for parents to avoid the mess of pumpkin carving: decorate pumpkins with markers, paint, or stickers. “It is super unique, there is no mess to clean up afterward, and no tears or sore fingers from carving mishaps,” she explains, making it a perfect activity for younger children.

For more information on Julie Loven’s Halloween tips, visit TipsOnTv.com.

